Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has admitted he tried to bring Luton Town striker Elijah Adebayo to Pride Park in January 2021.

The 24-year-old striker has been a big hit since joining Luton Town.

Adebayo earned a move to the Hatters in January 2021, stepping up from League Two after starring with Walsall.

Now though, it has emerged that if Derby County boss Rooney had his way, Adebayo would have been heading elsewhere.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney revealed that he tried to bring the former Fulham striker to Pride Park in the January transfer window of 2021. The Rams boss moved to heap praise on the London-born striker, saying:

“Adebayo was a handful.

“He’s a player I actually tried to bring to Derby.

“He is big, good in the air, strong and hard to play against.”

Derby County were unable to make a cash bid for the striker during his time at Walsall though, with their transfer embargo restricting their business.

Since then…

Adebayo has become a mainstay in Nathan Jones’ starting XI at Luton Town since making the move over a year ago now.

Across all competitions, the striker has managed 18 goals in 48 outings for the Kenilworth Road outing, also chipping in with four assists. His aerial ability makes him a key part of Jones’ attack, often winning knockdowns and flick-ons.

Adebayo has the chance to be a part of something special moving forward too. Luton Town’s development under Jones’ management has made them contenders for a play-off finish this season, and Adebayo’s goals will make him an important part of that.

As it stands, the Hatters sit in 6th place, one point ahead of 7th placed Sheffield United.