Nottingham Forest loan man Keinan Davis has been watched by Norwich City scouts, according to reports.

The 24-year-old striker linked up with Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window in a bid to pick up more first-team game time away from parent club Aston Villa.

Davis had seen limited action at Villa Park, but he has successfully nailed down a starting spot under Steve Cooper’s management. The former England U20 international has played 10 times for Forest across all competitions, netting two goals and providing two assists in the process.

Now, it has been claimed that Davis is being watched over by Premier League side Norwich City.

As per a report from The Sun (27.02.22, page 61), scouts from the Canaries were sent to cast an eye over the Nottingham Forest loanee.

Dean Smith was in charge for much of Davis’ breakthrough at Aston Villa and now that he’s at the helm of Norwich City, it seems he is interested in a potential reunion with the striker.

Davis’ situation at Aston Villa

It seems the Stevenage-born striker is pretty far down the pecking order at Aston Villa given that he was allowed to leave on loan in January.

Steven Gerrard has the likes of Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings available at the top of the pitch, but Davis’ performances with Nottingham Forest will do his chances of making a push for a place in the Aston Villa side no harm.

Davis, who sees his contract at Villa Park expire in 2024, has become a key part of Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side, linking up well with the likes of Brennan Johnson. All things going well, he will likely maintain his starting spot for the rest of the season, with Lewis Grabban out injured.