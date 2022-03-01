Rotherham United are hosted by Shrewsbury Town tomorrow evening.

Struggling Shrewsbury Town welcome League One top dogs Rotherham United to New Meadow on Tuesday night.

Last time out, the Salop got a statement 2-0 win away at Burton Albion after a run of eight league games without picking up three points, taking them up to 17th in the table.

As for the Millers, they made the long trip down to Plymouth Argyle and only just scraped a 1-0 win, taking them up to nine games unbeaten, including eight wins and eight clean sheets.

Steve Cotterill’s side are chasing survival in the third tier, with them sitting six points above the relegation zone.

As for Paul Warne’s side, an immediate return to the Championship is well and truly on the card, with them nine points clear of Wigan Athletic in 2nd and MK Dons in 3rd.

Here we look at Rotherham United’s latest team news ahead of tomorrow night.

Rotherham United team news…

As per the Millers’ official club website, Rarmani Edmonds-Green returned to training last week, and could be in contention to feature against the Salop tomorrow.

Elsewhere, wing-back Mickel Miller was ‘back running’ at the training ground last week after a hamstring, but doesn’t look fully ready yet, as Warne said he is ‘not far away now’ from a return.

The Rotherham United boss confirmed that no new injuries were picked up in Saturday’s win, but he aims to freshen up the squad due to fatigue.

Predicted XI

Vickers (GK)

Harding

Wood

Macdonald

Ogbene

Barlaser

Lindsay

Wiles

Osei-Tutu

Smith

Kayode

Skipper Richard Wood could make a return to the starting XI after being rested at the weekend, with Angus Macdonald potentially in line with his first start of the season alongside him.

Jamie Lindsay may feature in midfield after Warne said he wants to make some changes, while Arsenal loanee Osei-Tutu could replace Shane Ferguson at left-wing-back.

Freddie Ladapo could sit this one out for young striker Joshua Kayode.

The game kicks-off at 7:45pm tomorrow night.