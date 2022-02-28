Swansea City travel to West Brom on Monday night as they bid to pick up a long-awaited win away from home.

Russell Martin’s side have struggled for consistent results this season and last time out, the Swans fell to a 4-0 loss against Sheffield United.

However, Swansea City may fancy their chances of a return to winning ways this evening when they face West Brom. Steve Bruce’s Baggies have plummeted down the Championship table, leaving them far away from the automatic promotion spots they wanted to be fighting for this season.

Bruce’s men head into this game sitting in 13th spot, with Swansea City occupy 17th as it stands.

Swansea City team news

In a big boost to Martin, Swansea City will have defender Kyle Naughton and forward Hannes Wolf available for the trip to The Hawthorns.

The experienced Naughton hasn’t featured since the 1-0 loss to Luton Town at the start of the month, while Wolf has sat out of the last two games against Sheffield United and Bristol City.

Nathaniel Ogbeta remains sidelined, but he will be on the grass once again this week.

Predicted XI

(3-4-2-1)

Fisher (GK)

Naughton

Cabango

Burns

Christie

Grimes

Downes

Manning

Wolf

Paterson

Piroe

If Naughton isn’t deemed ready to return to the starting XI just yet, Ryan Bennett could take his place in the side, or Joel Latibeaudiere could come in on the left-hand side while Manning drops into the back three once again. Wolf could also start on the bench rather than come back into a starting spot, So Olivier Ntcham could yet maintain his place in the side.

The tie kicks off at 20:00 tonight.