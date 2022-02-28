West Brom host Swansea City at The Hawthorns on Monday night as they bid to bring an end to their terrible run of form.

The Baggies are currently one of the Championship’s most out of form sides, with their run over recent months seeing them fall away from automatic promotion and the play-offs and into mid-table obscurity.

Steve Bruce has been unable to turn the tide since coming in to replace Valerien Ismael, leaving West Brom in a thoroughly disappointing 13th place.

West Brom have another chance to pick up a vital win against Swansea City tonight. Russell Martin’s side have struggled for consistency and have lost their last three away games, but they will see Bruce’s faltering Baggies as a team they could take three points off.

West Brom team news

Given recent performances, it may be time for Bruce to ring the changes. That being said, with no fresh injury worries, he will have the chance to persist with his current set-up if he wishes.

Jake Livermore remains unavailable through suspension.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Johnstone (GK)

Furlong

O’Shea

Bartley

Townsend

Molumby

Mowatt

Diangana

Robinson

Grant

Carroll

There is room for Bruce to make some changes tonight, but he could persist with a similar set-up to the one that was defeated by Middlesbrough. Taylor Garner-Hickman will be keen to break into the starting XI, while Matt Clarke and Semi Ajayi remain options at the back.

Carroll has struggled upfront on his own in recent weeks, so Callum Robinson could easily partner him up top too.

The tie kicks off at 20:00 tonight.