Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has hailed the return of striker Jayden Stockley after yesterday’s defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Charlton Athletic lost 2-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday in League One yesterday. It’s a fifth-straight defeat for the Addicks who sit in 16th place of the table and now only eight points above the drop zone.

Times are certainly hard for Jackson who’s experienced indifferent results since taking the job permanently earlier in the season.

But his side’s current woes may be halted with the return of Stockley. The striker made his first appearance of 2022 yesterday after coming on at half-time, and Jackson welcomed the return of their summer signing.

The Addicks boss told CharltonTV after the game:

“Jayden is a massive plus from today. Clearly, we’ve missed him. This next week gives us an opportunity now to do some work with him and around him for how we want to get back to playing with that type of player in the team.”

Marquee man…

Stockley was a marquee signing for the Addicks in the summer. He joined the club on loan from Preston North End for the second half of last season before making his move permanent in the summer, and he’s since scored seven goals in 21 League One outings.

He’s proved himself to be an important player for Charlton and his absence over the past few weeks has definitely had an impact on Charlton’s form, with the Addicks having lost nine games in all competitions during Stockley’s absence.

Despite the team’s form deteriorating, the return of Stockley should give the whole squad a boost ahead of some more tough League One fixtures.

Charlton are next in action at home to Sunderland this week before facing Accrington Stanley and Gillingham – Jackson really needs a win to end this poor run of form, and alleviate any pressure that might be mounting on the former Addicks favourite.