Sunderland claimed a 3-0 win away at Wigan Athletic in League One yesterday.

Alex Neil earned his first win as Sunderland manager with an impressive 3-0 victory over promotion-chasing Wigan Athletic.

Goals from Bailey Wright and Ross Stewart handed the Black Cats a half-time lead, with Stewart scoring again in the second half to seal the win – the Scot has scored 22 goals in 35 League One outings this season.

It was a hugely positive performance from Sunderland. Neil had struggled in his previous three games in charge but everything seemed to click into place yesterday, and fans may yet be dreaming promotion after moving back up into the top-six after yesterday’s win.

A major talking point from yesterday’s win was the return of Arbenit Xhemajli. The Kosovan made his league debut for the Black Cats after spending more than a year on the sidelines, and the 23-year-old put in a good performance before seemingly taking a knock later in the game.

Speaking to Chronicle Live after the game, Neil had this to say on Xhemajli’s injury:

“Arby hasn’t played in a long, long, time, so I was delighted for him that he got an opportunity and he put in a really solid performance.

“He was really, really hungry to play, but like anyone else who hasn’t been playing he tired and he went down towards the latter part of the game and that’s always the concern.

“I think he should be OK, but it’s just a case of trying to get people up to speed.”

A brave decision…

It was a bold call to hand Xhemajli his first league start in a Sunderland shirt yesterday, and against one of the best sides in League One.

But the defender put on a good performance and he could yet play an important role in Sunderland’s end to the season with injuries starting to pile up – Danny Batth missed out yet again yesterday with Callum Doyle being rested.

Xhemajli still has a lot to prove at the Stadium of Light but the early signs are definitely positive, and Neil will be praying that the Kosovan has only picked up a minor knock and that he’s available for Sunderland’s next outing v Charlton Athletic.