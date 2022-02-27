Blackburn Rovers returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over QPR yesterday.

Blackburn Rovers ended a run of five Championship games without a win yesterday. They welcomed fellow promotion hopefuls QPR to Ewood Park and claimed all three points thanks to a 77th minute goal from Reda Khadra.

The Brighton loanee had gone seven games without a goal for Rovers, but his free-kick yesterday left R’s goalkeeper David Marshall scrambling and handed Rovers a much-needed win and confidence boost in their bid for promotion.

Reda at the ready…

Khadra has been an important player for Blackburn Rovers this season. Although he’s only scored four goals and assisted two in 23 league outings, his pace and technical ability has been a huge compliment to the way that Rovers play under Tony Mowbray.

And in the current absence of Ben Brereton Diaz, Khadra’s availability takes on even more important, and Mowbray and Rovers fans alike will be hoping that the German can keep on providing the goods whilst Brereton Diaz recovers from injury.

The club have relied heavily on Brereton Diaz’s goals this season. Since the turn of the year though, the Chilean’s form has taken a downturn and it’s seen Rovers’ form take a similar downturn, with the club having dropped out of top two contention and into 4th – Rovers now find themselves four points behind Bournemouth in 2nd, but the Cherries have four games in hand.

But can Blackburn find form after an impressive win over QPR yesterday? And can Khadra continue his scoring form in the absence of Brereton Diaz, and help Rovers maintain their promotion bid?

The pressure is certainly on the German to step up to the plate. But his goal yesterday should instil some confidence into the 20-year-old ahead of a crucial few weeks for Rovers.

See what these Blackburn fans are saying about Khadra after yesterday’s win:

Good lord it feels great to be on the winning side again! 🔥 What an important three points that is! 👊 Khadra, Dolan and Van Hecke were also absolutely superb. Let’s go!!! #Rovers 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/JJ1pZ1pQh0 — Callum Altimas (@CallumAltimas) February 26, 2022

Massive performance today from #Rovers, dominated and created lots of good chances, and finally broke the curse. Dolan and Khadra absolutely brilliant. — Dan Ormisher (@jcvandan) February 26, 2022

Great response. Vital win. Losing Nyambe hurts, and we shouldn’t ignore the amount of chances missed today, but at least they created them. Moment of magic from Khadra secured the points. #Rovers. — John Mousis (@jmousis) February 26, 2022