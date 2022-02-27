Bournemouth claimed a 2-1 win over Stoke City in the Championship yesterday, giving them a fourth-straight win in the league.

Scott Parker’s Bournemouth look to be slowly getting back to their best after a shaky mid-section of the season.

The Cherries dropped out of top two contention after a blistering start to the campaign but four successive win in the Championship has seen them return to their perch in 2nd – Huddersfield Town sit in 3rd and two points behind Bournemouth, who now have four games in hand on the Terriers.

Stoke City test…

Stoke were in front for much of yesterday’s game. Late goals though from Dom Solanke and Jamal Lowe sealed the win, with Lowe having scored in back-to-back games now.

The Jamaican international signed from Swansea City in the summer and has since scored four league goals for the Cherries.

He’s no doubt had his critics this season, but the 27-year-old is starting to come good for Parker, scoring two important goals in his last two outings.

With Solanke having been Bournemouth’s main source of goals this season, Lowe has often been utilised as a late substitute or in an unfamiliar position on the wing.

But recently, the attacker has started to really impress Bournemouth fans and he could yet play a key role in his side’s end to the season, and ultimately in their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

See what these Bournemouth fans said on Twitter yesterday about Lowe’s performance v the Potters…

Surely Lowe has earnt his place in the squad for the time being? #afcb — Bradley 🍒 (@bradley_b37) February 26, 2022

You can see anything you want about Lowe’s performance, I thought he looked extremely uncomfortable on the right. But you can’t fault his quality in front of goal, he’s bagged a few important goals for us this season #afcb — Big Jeff 🍒 (@1afcb1) February 26, 2022