Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has provided injury updates on both Morgan Gibbs-White and Sander Berge after the Blades’ defeat v Millwall yesterday.

Sheffield United headed down to the capital to face Millwall in the Championship yesterday. The Blades took some good form down to The Den but succumbed to a disappointing 1-0 defeat which throws them out of the top-six.

They sit in 7th now, with Luton Town moving up into 6th after their win over Derby County.

At The Den, a 61st minute goal from Jake Cooper sealed the win for Millwall. It was a disappointing defeat for Heckingbottom’s side after such a strong run of results in the league, though the Blades boss rested a few names yesterday.

Both Gibbs-White and Berge started on the bench yesterday. Both came on in the second half but Heckingbottom’s decision to start both on the bench definitely raised a few eyebrows.

Speaking to The Bladesman after the game though, Heckingbottom revealed that he’s ensuring both players’ fitness ahead of the business end of the season, saying:

🎙️ PH on MGW + Berge "Morgan had a dead leg but he put himself forward and wanted to play today. I was conscious about him being out and how important he is going to be. Same with Sander. Pleased with where he is, won't be long before he's Sat-Tue-Sat."#twitterblades #sufc — The Bladesman (@The_Bladesman) February 26, 2022

A smart call…

Both Berge and Gibbs-White are important players for Sheffield United and although we’re well into the second half of the season now, there’s still plenty of points left to play for.

Sheffield United have 13 games of the season remaining and 39 points left to play for.

A top-six finish is definitely on the cards and it’d be an unprecedented achievement given their struggles earlier on in the campaign.

Heckingbottom though will need his best players to be fit and firing in the coming weeks and the decision to rest both Berge and Gibbs-White yesterday may yet pay dividends in the coming fixtures.

Up next for the Blades is a home game v Nottingham Forest this week.