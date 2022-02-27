QPR manager Mark Warburton has revealed that Seny Dieng picked up a muscle injury in the 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers yesterday.

QPR headed up north to face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship yesterday. The R’s went to Ewood Park on the back of a 2-1 win over Blackpool last time out, a win that ended a run of four games without one in the Championship.

But Rovers would claim all three points yesterday. Reda Khadra’s goal on 77 minutes was enough to seal the win for the home side and see them leapfrog QPR in the Championship table – Blackburn now sit in 4th place and QPR in 5th.

Alarmingly for QPR and Warburton though was the injury to Dieng. The goalkeeper was brought off at half-time and speaking to West London Sport, Warburton had this to say on the Senegalese:

“He had a muscle injury. You saw right at the end there. He was excellent in the first half but there was nothing we could do – he was injured at half-time and couldn’t carry on unfortunately.”

More minutes for Marshall?

David Marshall replaced Dieng in yesterday’s game. The January arrival from Derby County filled in for Dieng during his time away with Senegal at AFCON last month, proving a huge hit among fans in the process.

Depending on the scale of Dieng’s injury, Marshall may be in line for yet more unexpected minutes in the QPR goal.

The veteran stopper was exiled at Derby County during the first half of this season but has since reminded fans of his abilities with some sterling performances of far in a QPR shirt.

The R’s next host Cardiff City in the Championship this week, in what is another huge game in their quest for promotion.