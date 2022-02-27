Bristol City’s Alex Scott has a number of Premier League suitors going into the summer.

A recent report from Daily Mail has revealed that Scott, 18, has interest from all of Everton, Leicester City and West Ham ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Robins are said to be bracing themselves for summer bids for the midfielder, and here we break down Scott’s current transfer situation at Ashton Gate…

Has there been a price tag reported?

There’s not yet been a price tag reported for Scott. But one of his Bristol City teammates Antoine Semenyo, who’s recently been linked with both Celtic and West Ham, is said to have a £15million price tag on his head.

Given that, we could make a guess that the Robins might value Scott at a similar price going into the summer.

What is Scott’s current contract situation at Bristol City?

Fortunately for Bristol City fans, Scott is on a long-term deal at the club. At the start of this season he signed a four-year extension, keeping him at Ashton Gate until at least the summer of 2025.

What is Bristol City’s stance on Scott?

Recently, Bristol City assistant manager Curtis Fleming has spoken to Bristol World about Scott’s situation. He addressed the current Premier League interest in the youngster and suggested that the Robins may sell up, but only at the right price.

He’s quoted as saying:

“It’s something we don’t have to think about, at the moment he is our player,” said a confident Fleming.