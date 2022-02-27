West Ham, Everton looking at Alex Scott – Price tag, contract situation, and Bristol City’s stance on a potential sale
Bristol City’s Alex Scott has a number of Premier League suitors going into the summer.
A recent report from Daily Mail has revealed that Scott, 18, has interest from all of Everton, Leicester City and West Ham ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Robins are said to be bracing themselves for summer bids for the midfielder, and here we break down Scott’s current transfer situation at Ashton Gate…
Has there been a price tag reported?
There’s not yet been a price tag reported for Scott. But one of his Bristol City teammates Antoine Semenyo, who’s recently been linked with both Celtic and West Ham, is said to have a £15million price tag on his head.
Given that, we could make a guess that the Robins might value Scott at a similar price going into the summer.
What is Scott’s current contract situation at Bristol City?
Fortunately for Bristol City fans, Scott is on a long-term deal at the club. At the start of this season he signed a four-year extension, keeping him at Ashton Gate until at least the summer of 2025.
What is Bristol City’s stance on Scott?
Recently, Bristol City assistant manager Curtis Fleming has spoken to Bristol World about Scott’s situation. He addressed the current Premier League interest in the youngster and suggested that the Robins may sell up, but only at the right price.
He’s quoted as saying:
“It’s something we don’t have to think about, at the moment he is our player,” said a confident Fleming.
“The reality of football is if someone comes in and says I’ll give you £100m, we’d go alright then we might have to take that, but also if someone comes in and offers £400k you’d respond, are you winding me up?”
It seems like Bristol City may be expecting some summer offers for Scott then, but also that the club will only entertain incoming offers if they match whatever the club’s valuation of Scott might be.
Up next for Bristol City is a home game v Birmingham City next week.