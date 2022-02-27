Huddersfield Town midfielder Sam Peplow has joined Hyde United on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Huddersfield Town have let the youngster head out the exit door to get some game time.

Peplow, 19, has linked up with the Northern Premier League side on a one-month deal.

He made his debut yesterday off the bench in their 1-0 home defeat to Basford United.

Huddersfield spell so far

Huddersfield swooped to sign the teenager back in 2018 after he previously spent time in the academy at Manchester United.

The Mancunian has since been a regular for the Terriers at youth levels and has most recently been playing for their B team.

Peplow was handed a new contract by the Championship side in April last year and is due to see that deal expire at the end of this campaign (June 2022), though his club do hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months if they wish to.

He isn’t the only young Huddersfield player out on loan at the moment with Josh Austerfield at Harrogate Town, Kieran Phillips at Exeter City, Kian Harrett at Port Vale and Matty Daly at Bradford City.

They will be hoping that Peplow returns in four weeks’ time with experience under his belt and they will then have a decision whether to let him stay out on loan or bring him back into the fold.

Carlos Corberan’s side boosted their automatic promotion hopes with a win away at Birmingham City yesterday and are back win action against Peterborough United on Friday.