Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has hailed Chiedozie Ogbene’s performance in the 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle in League One yesterday.

Rotherham United made the long-haul trip down to Plymouth Argyle in League One yesterday.

The Millers headed down south looking to extend what was a seven-game unbeaten run in the league and they did exactly that, with a Michael Smith goal in the 63rd minute handing Rotherham an impressive 1-0 win on the road.

It’s a win that keeps Rotherham United in 1st place of the table and now nine points clear of Wigan Athletic in 2nd who lost at home to Sunderland yesterday.

But speaking to Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis after the game, Millers boss Warne hailed the second-half performance of Ogbene, saying:

#rufc boss Paul Warne: “Chieo had one of those second halves where he’s unplayable.” — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 26, 2022

Ogbene has become a huge favourite among Rotherham fans this season. The Irishman has featured 33 times in League One so far this season, playing a part in all but one of Rotherham’s league fixtures so far.

He’s chipped in with two goals and four assists and he certainly helped the Millers on their way to what was a huge win in League One yesterday.

Promotion seems to be beckoning for Rotherham United. They’ve been in this situation under Warne in the past and they’ll definitely know what it takes to get across the line, and they’ll also know that the job is far from done yet.

Up next for Rotherham United is a trip to Shrewsbury Town in midweek.