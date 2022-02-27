Mansfield Town defender Ryan Burke has signed for AFC Telford United on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Mansfield Town have given the full-back the green light to head out the exit door.

Burke, 21, has linked up with the National League North side on a one-month deal.

He was handed his debut for his new temporary club yesterday in their 1-1 draw against Gateshead.

Mansfield spell to date

Mansfield signed the left-back last summer on a free transfer after he was released by Championship side Birmingham City at the end of last season.

Their boss, Nigel Clough, made it clear earlier this month that he was looking to loan him out somewhere to get some game time under his belt, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad.

He has now been granted his wish and Burke will be eager to get plenty of minutes under his belt over the next four weeks with the Bucks.

The former Republic of Ireland international provides Mansfield with useful competition and depth in defence and has made seven appearances for them this season.

Prior to his move to Field Mill, he played for Crumlin United, St. Joseph’s Boys and St. Patrick’s Athletic before moving to England to join Birmingham in 2017. He went on to play once for the Blues’ first-team and had a loan spell away at Yeovil Town to gain experience.

Burke’s parent club Mansfield carried on their impressive run of form yesterday with a 2-0 win away at Mark Hughes’ Bradford City.