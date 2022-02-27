Stoke City defender Harry Souttar has blasted the level of refereeing after Stoke City’s 2-1 loss away at Bournemouth in the Championship yesterday.

Stoke City made the trip down to the south coast to face promotion chasers Bournemouth yesterday.

Scott Parker’s side have enjoyed a solid season so far and after a tough vein of form, the Cherries are back to their best.

Yesterday though they had to come from behind to claim all three points. Tommy Smith fired Stoke City into an early lead before late goals from Dom Solanke and Jamal Lowe secured the win for the home side.

Bournemouth remain in 2nd place of the Championship table. The Potters meanwhile drop down into 15th after successive defeats and a run of four games without a win.

But once again the level of refereeing in the English Football League has been critiqued. Stoke fans were left reeling at several decisions during yesterday’s game, though Morgan Fox’s first-half red card was a decisive and controversial moment.

Tweeting after the game, Stoke’s sidelined centre-back Souttar tweeted this:

Refs in this league wow, it’s every week 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Harry Souttar (@harryjsouttar) February 26, 2022

And Souttar wasn’t the only Stoke City figure fuming at the refereeing decisions made in yesterday’s game – Potters manager Michael O’Neill lamented Tim Robinson, who took charge of yesterday’s game, after his side fell to defeat.

On to the next…

All Stoke City can do now is prepare for the next game. O’Neill next sees his side travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup in midweek, before returning to Championship duties with the visit of Blackpool.

Times are certainly tough at Stoke City right now, and their fans and players may be feeling somewhat hard done to by recent refereeing decisions.