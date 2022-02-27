Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Mateusz Hewelt has joined Stafford Rangers on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Tranmere Rovers have let the stopper head out the exit door again to get some game time.

Hewelt, 25, will spend the remainder of the season with the Northern Premier League side.

He has recently been on loan at Bamber Bridge but has now moved on for a new challenge.

Tranmere move

Tranmere swooped to sign the ‘keeper in the January transfer window from Bamber Bridge to beef up their goalkeeping department but immediately loaned him back out to Jamie Milligan’s side.

He has now switched clubs for a change of scene and will head back to Prenton Park this summer.

Hewelt started his career at Everton and rose up through the academy of the Premier League side. He never made a senior appearance for the Toffees but was a regular for them at various youth levels.

He left Goodison Park in 2019 and spent two seasons in his native Poland with second tier outfit Miedź Legnica before heading back to England last year.

Bamber Bridge snapped him up on his return before he was thrown a Football League lifeline by Tranmere this winter.

The Whites are not in the best of form right now and were beaten 4-2 away at Newport County yesterday. They are winless in their last four league games but still remain in the automatic promotion places.

Next up for the Merseyside club is a trip to 2nd place Northampton Town next weekend.