Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer says he would ‘love to’ sign Norwich City attacker Onel Hernandez on a permanent deal.

Hernandez, 29, joined Birmingham City on loan from Norwich City in last month’s transfer window.

Since, the Cuban attacker has featured 11 times in the Championship for Blues, scoring three and assisting two.

He’s helped steady the ship a bit at St Andrew’s with his fellow January arrivals doing likewise, including Lyle Taylor who is on loan from Nottingham Forest, and who has scored three in six since making the switch.

After losing 2-0 at home to Huddersfield Town yesterday though, Bowyer revealed that he’s keen on signing Hernandez in a permanent deal from Premier League strugglers Norwich, telling Birmingham World:

“I’d love to get him [Hernandez] on a permanent. I think he was very good again today.

“But the likelihood of that happening I don’t know, that’s something that Craig [Gardner] will have to speak to Norwich about – well, now.