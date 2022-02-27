Bowyer says he would ‘love to’ bring Onel Hernandez to Birmingham City on a permanent deal
Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer says he would ‘love to’ sign Norwich City attacker Onel Hernandez on a permanent deal.
Hernandez, 29, joined Birmingham City on loan from Norwich City in last month’s transfer window.
Since, the Cuban attacker has featured 11 times in the Championship for Blues, scoring three and assisting two.
He’s helped steady the ship a bit at St Andrew’s with his fellow January arrivals doing likewise, including Lyle Taylor who is on loan from Nottingham Forest, and who has scored three in six since making the switch.
After losing 2-0 at home to Huddersfield Town yesterday though, Bowyer revealed that he’s keen on signing Hernandez in a permanent deal from Premier League strugglers Norwich, telling Birmingham World:
“I’d love to get him [Hernandez] on a permanent. I think he was very good again today.
“But the likelihood of that happening I don’t know, that’s something that Craig [Gardner] will have to speak to Norwich about – well, now.
“We’ll have to see but I don’t know if that will even be possible.”
Can Blues pull off a deal?
Hernandez is under contract at Norwich City until 2023. That puts him and his parent club in a somewhat difficult position going into the summer transfer window, as he’ll only have a year left on his contract, and his current position at the club remains unclear.
He was a rotational player during Norwich City’s promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign. With the Canaries facing relegation back into the second tier though, the club might see a use for him going into next season.
If not though, Hernandez could be a player that they sell given his contract situation – Norwich won’t want to lose him for free next summer so they could entertain a sale this summer.
But whether or not Blues will cough up the required money is a different story.
Up next for Birmingham City is a trip to Bristol City next week.