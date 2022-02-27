Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Ryan Inniss has picked up a thigh injury.

Charlton Athletic’s defender is now poised for another spell on the sidelines.

Inniss, 25, has missed the past couple of games against MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday.

There is no timeframe yet as to how long he could potentially be ruled out for.

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“I don’t know time periods but he’s had another issue with his thigh. We have to wait and see. He wasn’t available today. I don’t know the timeframe on it, hopefully not too long.”

Blow for Charlton

Inniss has had his fair share of injury woes since making the move to The Valley in 2020. He made 14 appearances in all competitions last term during his first campaign at the club and has played 15 times during this campaign.

The centre-back is an important player for the Addicks and has been replaced by Sam Lavelle in the starting XI since his last match against Oxford United.

Prior to his move to the London club, he had spent his whole career to date on the books at Crystal Palace but had enjoyed loan spells away at Luton Town, Port Vale, Dundee and Newport County.

Charlton are in a bit of a rut in League One right now and have lost their last five games on the spin. They were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough yesterday and have slipped to 16th in the table.

Jackson’s side are eight points above the relegation zone with 12 games left of the season to play. Next up is a home clash against Sunderland next weekend and the Black Cats go into that clash on the back of a 3-0 win away at Wigan Athletic.