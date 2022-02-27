Barnsley claimed an impressive 3-2 win over Middlesbrough in the Championship yesterday.

After looking bound for League One throughout the entirety of this season, Barnsley have now won back-to-back games in the Championship to give themselves a chance of survival.

Poya Asbaghi claimed his first win as Tykes boss over QPR at the start of the month and after a narrow 1-0 defeat away at Coventry City, the club have won back-to-back games.

Barnsley claimed a 2-0 victory away at Hull City earlier this week and yesterday beat Middlesbrough 3-2 at Oakwell in what was a hugely impressive performance from the club.

Mads Andersen opened the scoring before an Amine Bassi brace sealed the win for Barnsley who now sit in 22nd place of the table and six points behind Reading in 21st.

After the game, on loan Watford man Domingos Quina shared this tweet:

Big win for us today @BarnsleyFC, support was amazing yet again 💪🏿💪🏿 #wekeepfighting — Domingos Quina (@domingosquina1) February 26, 2022

Quina, 22, has featured six times in the Championship for Barnsley since joining on loan from Watford last month.

The Portuguese attacker started the season on loan at Fulham but managed only two league outings for the club before being recalled.

At Barnsley though, Quina has become an instant hit with the fans. He’s definitely given Barnsley an added edge in attack and despite only chipping in with the one goal so far, Barnsley certainly look a better outfit with Qunia in the side, and he could yet prove pivotal in their bid for Championship survival.

Up next for the Tykes is a trip to fellow strugglers Derby County next week.