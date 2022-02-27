Sunderland will look to offload Aiden McGeady, Lyndon Gooch and Lee Burge this summer, as reported by The Sun.

Sunderland are aiming to offload some of their highest earners at the end of this season.

The Black Cats are currently eyeing promotion to the Championship and boosted their hopes with an impressive 3-0 win away at Wigan Athletic last time out.

The Sun claim they are planning on cutting their costs regardless of what league they are playing in next term.

Sunderland want a clear out

McGeady has been a regular for Sunderland over the past five years but may well be in his final few months at the Stadium of Light.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the North East club in 2017 from Everton and has since gone on to make 149 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 36 goals and 34 assists.

He also had a loan spell away at Charlton Athletic a couple of campaigns ago but has since forced his way back into the side.

Gooch has been with the Black Cats since back in 2012 and has since risen up through the ranks. He joined the club after moving over to England from America and has played 196 games since making his first-team debut in August 2015.

However, his contract is up at the end of June and he is due to become a free agent as things stand.

Burge is another who could head out the exit door. The goalkeeper joined few years ago from Coventry City but is facing an uncertain future right now.