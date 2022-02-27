QPR centre-back Rob Dickie has been shortlisted by West Ham, claims 90min.

A report from 90min details some of the Championship players who West Ham have been looking at in recent weeks, and the list includes QPR favourite Dickie.

The 25-year-old has had another impressive season with the R’s. After signing from Oxford United ahead of last season, Dickie would prove an important player last time round featuring 43 times in the league and he has again in this campaign, featuring 32 times so far in the Championship.

But West Ham could yet swoop for Dickie in the summer. He’s one of a number of players who Hammers boss David Moyes is said to be considering and he could yet make the switch across London in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Crunch time for QPR

QPR are in the midst of a promotion battle. They’ve suffered some poor results in recent weeks and were defeated 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers yesterday, with Mark Warburton’s side having been inconsistent of late.

Missing out on promotion would certainly help the likes of West Ham in their potential bid to sign Dickie. Though QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand said recently that the club will do their utmost to resist potential Premier League offers for their star players in the summer.

For the Hammers, Dickie is definitely a player who could slot into their side. He has a lot of ball-playing abilities which compliments the modern game, but it’s hard to see QPR letting Dickie go easily in the summer.