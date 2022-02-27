Manchester City have joined the race for West Bromwich Albion youngster Jamaldeen Jimoh, according to a report by The Sun.

The Premier League table toppers are looking to lure the highly-rated teenager to the North West.

Jimoh, 15, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and the Baggies face a real battle to keep hold of him amid interest from the top flight.

The Sun claim Chelsea are keen to bring him down to London but face competition from Pep Guardiola’s side now.

More on Jimoh

Jimoh plays in midfield and is progressing well up through West Brom’s academy. His development has already altered the attention of the England youth set-up and he has represented his country at Under-16s level so far.

He is a player who the Baggies will be looking to help navigate his way up through their development sides over the next few years if they can keep hold of him.

The Championship side will be desperate to keep hold of him for the next few years at least and losing him as such a young age would be a big blow. However, it would be hard for them to step in the way of a move to Manchester City or Chelsea and the bright lights of the Premier League may turn his head.

He isn’t the only talent in West Brom’s ranks who has been catching the eye of other clubs. Attacker Reyes Cleary has been linked with Bayern Munich, Schalke, Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim.