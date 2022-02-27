Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Sunderland are interested in Guiseley youngster Josh Stones, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The Football League trio are keeping tabs on the non-league starlet.

Stones, 18, has been catching the eye playing in the National League North this season.

TEAMtalk claim he is also on the radar of Premier League clubs Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Burnley and Watford.

Stones has been on the books at Guiseley for the past couple of years now and was a regular for them at youth levels before he made the step up into their first-team.

He was handed his first contract by the Yorkshire club earlier in this campaign but they now face a real battle to keep hold of him this summer with clubs higher up the football pyramid ready to pounce.

The teenager has made 11 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with a single goal against Darlington so far.

Huddersfield are eyeing promotion back to the Premier League after their impressive campaign under Carlos Corberan and may well be keeping one eye on the future.

The Terriers boosted their hopes of gatecrashing the top two in the Championship after their win away at Birmingham City yesterday.

Middlesbrough also have promotion hopes of their own but their chances of making the play-offs have been dealt a blow after their 3-2 loss away at Barnsley.

Sunderland are another side linked with Stones and are currently trying to navigate their way out of League One under Alex Neil.