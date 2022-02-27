West Ham have been showing an interest in Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo in recent weeks, reports 90min.

Semenyo, 22, has been in fine form for Bristol City this season scoring six goals and assisting eight in his 21 league outings for the Robins.

The Englishman made his breakthrough last season where he featured 44 times in the league, only managing six goal contributions though.

In recent weeks, Celtic have been closely linked with Semenyo, though they look to have been priced out of the transfer already, with West Ham now said to be interested.

90min report that West Ham have made checks on a number of Championship players in recent weeks, with Semenyo among a handful of attackers who the Hammers are looking at.

Antoine gone?

Semenyo has certainly proved himself to be one of the Championship’s better youngsters this season. He has all the abilities of a Premier League player with pace, strength and an eye for goal, though the Robins might yet command a decent fee for Semenyo.

Previous reports have suggested that Bristol City will command a £15million transfer fee to part ways with Semenyo in the summer.

For West Ham, that might be a steep asking price, but David Moyes does love a Championship signing and so expect to see him splash out on some Championship players in the summer.

A number of second tier players have now been linked with West Ham and Semenyo is just one of them – he’s certainly a player with bags of potential but with Celtic also interested, and West Ham linked to other names like Brennan Johnson, the Hammers might only have a passing interest in Semenyo.