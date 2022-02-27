Brentford are plotting a summer swoop for Millwall youngster Tyler Burey, reports The Sun.

Burey, 20, has recently become a regular in Gary Rowett’s Millwall side after making his breakthrough last season. He featured 13 times in the Championship without really making an impact before joining Hartlepool United on loan at the start of this season.

He featured seven times in League Two for Hartlepool and scored three goals before returning to London, where he’s since featured seven times in the Championship and scored twice.

Now though, The Sun report that Brentford are closely looking at Burey, who is said to have impressed Brentford’s scouts already with his athletic abilities.

Going nowhere?

Burey signed a long-term contract with Millwall at the start of last year, though the length was not disclosed.

For Brentford then, they might have to put their money where their mouth is if they’re to bring in Burey this summer.

As for Millwall, they can certainly hold on to Burey if they like to and keep his progression going, and either hope to see his transfer value rise or hope that he can help fire Millwall to promotion.

And that might yet be achieved this season – the Lions are on a fine run of form in the league having won their last four to climb up into 11th and only five points outside the top-six.

Rowett is a fan of Burey’s and he’s looking to give him some game-time between now and the end of the season, which could yet bring the youngster more into the transfer limelight ahead of the summer.