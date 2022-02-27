Bristol City are ‘bracing themselves’ for offers for 18-year-old midfielder Alex Scott, says Daily Mail, with Everton, Leicester City and West Ham are looking at the youngster.

Bristol City are supposedly readying themselves for summer offers for Scott. The Englishman made his Championship debut last season having featured three times in the last campaign, but has made his breakthrough this time round.

Under Nigel Pearson, Scott has featured 28 times in the league, scoring three goals and assisting two whilst thoroughly impressing Robins fans in the process.

But Robins fans might only see Scott in a Bristol City shirt for a few more months with Premier League trio Everton, Leicester City and West Ham all monitoring Scott’s progression, though Daily Mail write that those three are ‘far from’ Scott’s only admirers.

Pearson prepared…

Thankfully for Pearson and for Bristol City, they enter this summer prepared after they handed Scott a new long-term contract at the start of this season.

Scott signed a new four-year deal with the club back in August meaning he’s contracted to the club until at least the summer of 2025, and so the Robins don’t have to worry about losing Scott for free, or even for a small fee, over the upcoming transfer window.

They can set their own price tag and wait for it to be matched. With so many clubs looking as well, Bristol City could yet be in line for a decent payday, but fans may not want to see Scott leave – he’s arguably one of the best players the club has produced in recent seasons and he’s a player who the club can definitely build a squad around.

Money talks though, and Scott could easily seal a Premier League move in the summer.