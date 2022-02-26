MK Dons loan ace Kaine Kesler Hayden has spoken highly of life at Stadium MK after joining the club in the January transfer window.

The young Aston Villa man spent the first half of the campaign on loan in League Two with Swindon Town, successfully nailing down a starting spot on the right-hand side before returning to Villa Park.

Kesler Hayden then linked up with MK Dons on transfer deadline day, giving him the chance to test himself in League One.

Since then, the highly-rated 19-year-old has played three times, netting his first goal for the club in the midweek with over Charlton Athletic as he played his first full 90 minutes for Liam Manning’s side.

Now, Kesler Hayden has opened up on life at MK Dons so far.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the England U20 international spoke highly of Manning and his coaching team, stating that he has found it really easy to settle in at Stadium MK. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve settled in really well; the lads are all so welcoming. It took no less than a couple of days to feel at home here.

“The training has been great. The way the team plays football and how we want to play on the field is perfect for me, it’s exactly how I want to play. Not only is it great to watch, but it’s also great to be around and be a part of.

“He (Manning) is a great coach, he has helped me a lot. Especially off the pitch with analysis etc.

“All the coaches across the board are helping me so much, not only developing me now but also preparing me for my future for when I eventually go back to my parent club, Aston Villa.”

The task at hand…

Kesler Hayden and co find themselves in a serious push to make a long-awaited return to Championship football.

MK Dons’ strong performances under Manning’s management have put them in 3rd place in League One. They sit only three points away from the automatic promotion spots, though 2nd placed Wigan Athletic have three games in hand on the Dons.

With the play-offs on the cards, MK Dons will be determined to make the most of the chance to play Championship football for the first time since the 2015/16 season.