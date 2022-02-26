Huddersfield Town loan talent Levi Colwill has been linked with a summer move to Leicester City.

Colwill, who turns 19 today (Saturday), has been a big hit since joining Huddersfield Town on loan.

The young defender linked up with the Terriers in a bid to pick up first-team experience away from Chelsea, and only injury has kept him out of the side. Before injury struck in January, Colwill had played 21 times across all competitions, chipping in with a goal and an assist in the process.

Now, amid his strong displays in the Championship, it has been claimed that the Chelsea loanee is attracting Premier League interest.

As per a report from The Mirror, Brendan Rodgers is eyeing up a summer swoop to bring Colwill to Leicester City, The Foxes may well be looking to freshen up their defensive ranks in the summer transfer window, and Huddersfield Town loan star Colwill is said to have been identified as a potential target.

Colwill’s Chelsea fate…

In years gone by, Chelsea haven’t given young talents the chance to prove themselves in the senior side at Stamford Bridge.

However, with the likes of Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi breaking into the senior side in recent seasons, there is a chance Colwill will be given a shot in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Colwill is fully deserving of that chance too. He has been a key player for Carlos Corberan’s side since joining on loan, locking down a starting spot on the left-hand side of either a centre-back pairing or a back-three.

After a spell out through injury, the youngster returned to the bench against Cardiff City earlier this week, so he will be hoping to break back into the side as Huddersfield Town make a push for promotion back to the Premier League.