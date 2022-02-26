Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has picked out young defender Brennan Camp for high praise, stating he has been “very impressed” with the player.

Camp, 21, has been in and around Bournemouth’s senior side this season, though most of his game time has come for the club’s youth sides.

He was an unused substitute in the first four Championship fixtures and made a brief appearance in January’s FA Cup win over Yeovil Town, also playing 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup defeat to Norwich City.

Now though, Camp has headed out on loan, giving him the chance to pick up more first-team experience away from Dean Court.

The former Scotland U19 international has linked up with Eastleigh, for whom he made his debut against Southend United earlier this week.

Since then, the right-back has drawn high praise from Bournemouth boss Parker. As quoted by the Bournemouth Daily Echo, the manager revealed he has been “very impressed” with Camp’s performances, adding that he hopes the loan move can help him develop further as he bids to make a senior breakthrough with the Cherries.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He hasn’t played a lot, but I’ve been very impressed with Brennan.

“I think he needs a loan. I look forward to getting him back here in the summer. But I was very impressed with him. He was close, in and around us. So I think it’s a good move for him. He can go and get some football, hopefully push him on even a bit closer to us.

“We’ll make that gauge when he comes back.”

In the meantime…

While Camp picks up experience out on loan, Parker’s focus will be on taking Bournemouth back to the Premier League.

The Cherries have strengthened their grip on an automatic promotion spot in recent weeks, picking up three consecutive wins. Parker’s men sit only two points ahead of 3rd place QPR at the time of writing, but they hold three games in hand on Mark Warburton and co.

Next up in the Championship is a home tie with Stoke City, who have struggled for consistency under Michael O’Neill.