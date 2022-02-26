Walsall’s new manager Michael Flynn has revealed he was “very close” to landing a Championship managerial role after his departure from Newport County.

Flynn is a highly regarded manager for the work he did in his four-and-a-half years at Newport County.

The 41-year-old helped the Exiles mount multiple pushes for promotion and enjoyed success in the FA Cup, ultimately bringing an end to his time at the club earlier this season. Since then, Flynn has been linked with multiple roles, but recently returned to management with Walsall.

Now, the new Walsall boss has opened up on his time out of work and the jobs he was offered.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Flynn has revealed that he was “very close” to landing a job in the Championship after departing Newport County. He went on to state that he was offered “a few” League Two roles, was linked with League One jobs, and was even offered an “exciting” National League job – one he states he might have taken if he wasn’t talking to the unnamed Championship club.

Here’s what he had to say:

“When I first left I was very close to getting a Championship job.

“Then I got offered a few League Two and got linked to League One jobs, but they didn’t feel the right fit.

“There was a job in the National League as well, which was a very exciting project and if I wasn’t talking to the Championship club at the time I might have taken it.”

The task at hand…

Now at the helm at Walsall, Flynn will be looking to help the Saddlers fend off relegation this season before building for the future.

As it stands, Walsall sit in 17th place, seven points clear of the relegation zone with 14 games remaining. It will be hoped that Flynn can start to build the foundations for what will hopefully be a long and prosperous spell at the Bescot Stadium.

Walsall are in their third season of League Two football after relegation in 2019 brought an end to their 12-year stay in League One, and it will be hoped that Flynn can inspire a return to the third-tier in his time with the club.