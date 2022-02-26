Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has stated that talks are ongoing with club captain Ricardo Santos over a fresh contract.

Santos has become a key player for Bolton Wanderers since joining from Barnet in the summer of 2020.

He has been a mainstay in the side under Evatt’s management, being handed the club captaincy earlier this season following the surprise departure of midfielder Antoni Sarcevic.

However, there are some question marks surrounding Santos’ long-term future, with the defender’s contract expiring at the end of next season.

Understandably, Bolton Wanderers are keen to tie the Portuguese ace down to a new contract to secure his long-term future and talks over a new contract were opened earlier this month. Now, Evatt has moved to issue an update on the discussions.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, the Trotters boss confirmed that he has spoken with Santos about extending his stay with the club, labelling the towering centre-back as “extremely difficult to replace”.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve had a chat with him about extending his contract.

“We think the world of him and we think he’s one of the ones in the squad who we’d find it extremely difficult to replace.

“You don’t see players with his attributes come around very often. He can run like the wind, he’s strong and he’s good with the ball. And he’s a fantastic guy.”

Evatt went on to discuss the decision to allow him to miss the midweek win over Lincoln City as the player’s partner was in labour. The Bolton Wanderers boss said the decision shows the family atmosphere he is trying to implement, helping players and those around them feel at home at the club.

Santos’ development

The 26-year-old got his first Football League shot with Peterborough United and, although showing signs of promise, was unable to prove himself at London Road.

However, since then, he has continued to develop on and off the pitch, impressing with Barnet and earning a move to Bolton Wanderers.

Now a key part of the dressing room at the University of Bolton Stadium, Santos will be hoping to play a part in the club’s late charge for the play-offs. Bolton Wanderers sit in 10th place as it stands, five points away from the top-six.