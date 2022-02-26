Huddersfield Town will be looking to keep their strong run going against Birmingham City this afternoon.

The Terriers have the chance to make it 17 games without defeat across all competitions.

Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town side head into the clash against Birmingham City with the wind well and truly in their sails. Their incredible run has seen them maintain their place in the Championship play-offs, with Jon Russell’s late heroics securing a dramatic 2-1 win against Cardiff City last time out.

This afternoon, they face a Birmingham City side currently ravaged by defensive injuries. Lee Bowyer has been forced to play two full-backs at centre-back with wingers filling in at full-back. The Blues have struggled for form and currently sit in 18th place, 16 points away from the relegation zone and 16 points away from the play-offs.

Huddersfield Town team news

Corberan has said he has no fresh injury problems to deal with heading into the Birmingham City tie.

He could even be boosted by the return of Pipa, who will have been assessed in Friday training ahead of a potential involvement today. Tom Lees should be available after a cut to the head having trained as normal.

Predicted XI

(4-3-3)

Nicholls (GK)

Turton

Pearson

Colwill

Toffolo

O’Brien

Russell

Hogg

Thomas

Ward

Holmes

After remaining on the bench against Cardiff City, Harry Toffolo will be keen to make a return to the starting XI, while Levi Colwill could come back into the side too after sitting on the bench vs the Bluebirds following a lengthy absence.

The likes of Josh Koroma, Jonathan Hogg, Jordan Rhodes and Carel Eiting will also be looking to break into Corberan’s side.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.