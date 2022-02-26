Stoke City will be determined to make a return to winning ways this afternoon, but they face a tough test against Scott Parker’s Bournemouth.

Michael O’Neill’s side have seen their push for the play-offs fade away in recent weeks, with their inconsistency leaving them down in 14th place as it stands. Stoke City are now nine points away from the top-six, so they will need to make a return to winning ways sooner rather than later if they want to make a late push.

They face a tough test today though, travelling down to the south coast to face 2nd placed Bournemouth.

Scott Parker’s Cherries have won three games in a row after a shaky run, with their recent run keeping them in 2nd place. They are nine points behind leaders Fulham but sit two points ahead of 3rd placed QPR with three games in hand.

Stoke City team news

Ahead of the clash, the Potters have checked on the fitness of Josh Tymon, Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and given their prevalent roles in recent weeks it will be hoped that they are all deemed fit.

Romaine Sawyers is close to a full return after appearing on the bench against Luton Town, but it awaits to be seen if Phil Jagielka is fit after missing out in midweek through a knock.

Predicted XI

(4-3-3)

Bursik (GK)

Wilmot

Moore

Jagielka

Fox

Allen

Powell

Baker

Campbell

Brown

Wright-Phillips

After Tymon, Philogene-Bidace and Harwood-Bellis all picked up injuries against Luton Town, it could be wise for O’Neill to leave them out of the starting XI today. If Jagielka’s injury was just a knock, he will be in line for a return, while Morgan Fox and D’Margio Wright-Phillips will be hoping to come back into the side.

The tie kicks of at 15:00 this afternoon.