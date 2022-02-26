Millwall face a tough test against a flying Sheffield United this afternoon as they bid to maintain a strong run of form of their own.

Gary Rowett’s side have put themselves in play-off contention recently, having picked up three consecutive Championship wins.

Millwall are outsiders for the top-six now, sitting seven points away from the play-offs with 14 games remaining. They have a big chance to make up ground against Sheffield United today, though they may well be up against it.

Paul Heckingbottom has got his Blades firing on all cylinders over the past few months, helping them rise from the lower echelons of the Championship and into 6th place. A win today will strengthen their grip on a play-off spot.

Millwall team news

Rowett will have the same group of players available to pick from as he did against Derby County during midweek, so he could opt to go unchanged.

However, Dan Ballard, George Evans and Connor Mahoney are all in contention once again after injury lay-offs, so there is room for the Millwall boss to freshen up his starting XI if he desires.

Predicted XI

(3-4-1-2)

Bialkowski (GK)

Hutchinson

Cooper

Wallace

McNamara

Saville

Mitchell

Malone

Wallace

Burey

Bennett

While there is room for maneuverability, Rowett may well keep faith in the same team that started against the Rams on Wednesday night. Ballard was a key player earlier in the season and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him brought back into the side, but there wouldn’t be many complaints if Millwall fielded the same side against Sheffield United.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.