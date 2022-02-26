Sunderland face a tough test against Wigan Athletic this afternoon as Alex Neil bids to turn the tide at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are seeing their promotion bid fall apart in front of their eyes. After the oddly-timed sacking of Lee Johnson and a slow search for a new manager, two-time promotion winner Neil hasn’t been able to halt Sunderland’s winless run just yet.

Sunderland may be made to wait a little longer for another win too, with 2nd placed Wigan Athletic up this afternoon.

The Latics sit in 2nd, six points behind leaders Rotherham United with two games in hand and are currently on a run of four games without defeat.

Defeat for Sunderland could see them drop out of the play-off spots, but a long-awaited victory could be a big statement to those around them that they aren’t giving up the fight yet.

Sunderland team news

It wasn’t mentioned who could be sidelined, but Sunderland boss Neil has said there are one or two doubts heading into the fixture.

The Black Cats have been boosted by Nathan Broadhead’s return to training though, so it will be hoped that he can play a part against Wigan Athletic after a long-term absence.

Although not injured, Neil has said that Callum Doyle could do with a rest having played much of the season given that he is the club’s only left-sided centre-back.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Patterson (GK)

Winchester

Batth

Wright

Cirkin

Evans

Matete

Clarke

Pritchard

Gooch

Stewart

Spurs loanee Jack Clarke has looked bright off the bench so warrants a start, while playing a 4-2-3-1 means Pritchard can play in his favoured role as an attacking midfielder rather than out on the left-hand side. Danny Batth coming in for Doyle would allow the youngster to get a rest too.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.