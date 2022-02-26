Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to maintain their strong run of form with a win against struggling Charlton Athletic this afternoon.

Darren Moore’s men will be looking to break into the League One play-off spots with another win this afternoon.

They have a good chance to do so too, with Charlton Athletic heading into the tie off the back of four consecutive defeats. Sheffield Wednesday returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers last weekend, making it four wins in five games.

As it stands, the Owls are perched in 8th place, one point away from the play-offs as they look to make the most of Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers’ faltering form by jumping into the top-six. As for Charlton Athletic, they occupy 16th, sitting nine points clear of the bottom three.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Ahead of the game, mixed news emerged on the Sheffield Wednesday injury front.

Lee Gregory remains sidelined through injury, but Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley are back in training, while long-term absentee made a successful although brief return to action against Doncaster Rovers. Key defender Dominic Iorfa came through an U23s outing unscathed too, so it will be hoped that he is back in contention for first-team action soon.

Predicted XI

(3-4-1-2)

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Palmer

Brennan

Storey

Hunt

Byers

Luongo

Johnson

Bannan

Paterson

Berahino

After making goal-scoring impacts against Doncaster Rovers, both Callum Paterson and Saido Berahino will fancy their chances of a return to the starting XI in place of Florian Kamberi and Sylla Sow against Charlton Athletic.

Despite defensive injury boosts, Moore may wait a little longer yet before giving Everton loanee Gibson a start given his fitness struggles this season, while it seems a return to the starting XI for Iorfa, Dunkley or Hutchinson may come a little too early given that they are still on their way back to full fitness.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.