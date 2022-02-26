Peterborough United host Hull City in a crucial tie at the bottom of the Championship this afternoon.

Grant McCann takes charge of his first game at Peterborough United since completing his return earlier this week. Fittingly, he faces Hull City in his first match back in management after being let go by the Tigers upon their takeover.

Heading into the tie, Posh need all three points. Reading, Derby County and Barnsley have all started to pick up wins, leaving Peterborough United at risk of being cut adrift in the Championship relegation zone.

Hull City won’t they’re safe just yet though, despite being 13 points clear of the drop. Shota Arveladze has struggled since his arrival at the MKM Stadium but will see this afternoon’s tie as a good chance to get back to winning ways to ease supporters’ nerves.

Peterborough United team news

Little has been said about who will be available for McCann this afternoon, though Dan Butler won’t be featuring for the rest of the season. Jack Taylor has also been out since January 25th, so he would be a welcome returnee.

One man who will be back in contention is Hayden Coulson, who is available after serving his suspension.

Predicted XI

(4-1-2-1-2)

Benda (GK)

Mumba

Knight

Kent

Coulson

Norburn

Ward

Burrows

Szmodics

Marriott

Clarke-Harris

McCann mainly used a three-at-the-back in his final months as Hull City boss, so he could opt for that and bring Ronnie Edwards into the side. However, Josh Knight and Frankie Kent have looked strong in recent weeks, despite Posh’s struggles.

The pace of Joe Ward, Sammie Szmodics and Jack Marriott could cause trouble for Arveladze’s defence, while Jonson Clarke-Harris need to fend off competition from Callum Morton and Ricky-Jade Jones to earn a starting spot.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.