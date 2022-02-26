Birmingham City face a tough test this afternoon as in-form Huddersfield Town make the visit to St Andrew’s.

Sitting in 18th place, the Blues will be determined to return to winning ways but come up against tough opposition in the form of Huddersfield Town.

Last time out, Birmingham City fell to a 2-1 defeat against Paul Ince’s Reading. The result leaves them in 18th place in the Championship and without a win in two. Lee Bowyer’s men are still a comfortable 16 points away from safety but will be keen to finish the season in strong fashion.

Huddersfield Town are in flying form at the moment. Carlos Corberan’s side are 16 games undefeated across all competitions and their late midweek win over Cardiff City means they will have the wind in their sails for this afternoon’s tie.

Birmingham City team news

Bowyer has endured some torrid luck with injuries, and he’ll have to go a little longer without a natural centre-back available.

Marc Roberts is back on the training pitch and Teden Mengi is set to follow him in the coming days, but they remain unavailable for the Huddersfield Town tie. Tahith Chong, Taylor Richards and Scott Hogan are also back on grass, so they may be hoping to be involved against the Terriers.

Predicted XI

(4-3-3)

Etheridge (GK)

Graham

Colin

Pedersen

Bela

Garnder

Woods

James

Bacuna

Taylor

Hernandez

With options still light on the ground, Bowyer may have no choice but to go unchanged this afternoon. If any of Chong, Richards or Hogan are deemed fit, they may be better being eased in off the bench rather than being brought straight into the starting XI.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.