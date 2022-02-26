Nottingham Forest will be looking to bounce back from back-to-back draws with a win over Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Steve Cooper has had a huge impact at Nottingham Forest, turning the City Ground side into play-off contenders after joining the club when they were rooted in the relegation zone.

Their surge up the table has slowed slightly though, drawing back-to-back games against Preston North End and Stoke City. Forest sit in 10th place in the Championship heading into today’s clash with Bristol City and could move within two points of the play-offs with a win.

As for Bristol City, they have won twice and lost three in their last five games. The Robins sit comfortably in 16th place as it stands and it looks as though a mid-table finish beckons for Nigel Pearson’s side.

Nottingham Forest team news

Cooper has no fresh injury blows to deal with heading into the clash with Bristol City.

However, number one Brice Samba will remain unavailable through suspension, meaning that Ethan Horvath is set to continue in between the sticks for Nottingham Forest.

Predicted XI

(3-4-3)

Horvath (GK)

Worrall

Cook

McKenna

Spence

Garner

Yates

Lowe

Johnson

Davis

Zinckernagel

Nottingham Forest looked like they were screaming for Philip Zinckernagel in their 0-0 draw against Preston North End, so they could look to bring him in for Jack Colback this weekend to add a bit more attacking firepower as they look to return to winning ways in front of the City Ground faithful.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.