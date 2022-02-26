Derby County head to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town this afternoon as they look to pick up another crucial win in their fight for Championship survival.

Having mounted an impressive and surprising fight for survival, Derby County head into this afternoon’s game against Luton Town sitting in 22nd place.

Wayne Rooney’s Rams are still eight points away from safety now that Reading have picked up back-to-back wins, but they’ve shown they are a side not to be counted out just yet.

They face a tough test against the in-form Hatters though. Nathan Jones’ side have mounted a push for the play-off spots over the past few weeks and could even move into the top-six with a win if results elsewhere go their way too.

Derby County team news

Wingers Tom Lawrence and Kamil Jozwiak will not be available for selection this afternoon, with the former serving a suspension after his red card against Peterborough United while the latter remains sidelined through an ankle injury.

However, there are no new concerns for Rooney to contend with, which will come as a welcome boost given how light his options have been this campaign.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Allsop (GK)

Byrne

Davies

Cashin

Forsyth

Bird

Bielik

Ebosele

Morrison

Knight

Plange

With no fresh injuries, Rooney could field an unchanged side if he wants to. However, moving Jason Knight out to the left opens the door for Ravel Morrison to come into the side for Louie Sibley, while Craig Forsyth can come in for recent returnee Lee Buchanan.

Colin Kazim-Richards’ return means he is available at the top of the pitch too, so he could be a favourable pick if Rooney wants some physicality at the top of the pitch.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.