Fulham make the long journey to South Wales to face Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Marco Silva’s side will be looking to pick up another three points this afternoon as they face Steve Morison’s Cardiff City away from home.

Fulham head into the tie off the back of a midweek win over strugglers Peterborough United and will fancy their chances of picking up another important win in their bid to make a return to Premier League football.

They face a Cardiff City side that have proven to be tricky customers under Morison’s management though. The Bluebirds have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five and currently sit in 19th, though they are a comfortable 15 points away from the relegation zone.

Fulham team news

Silva has no new injury blows to contend with after the 2-1 win over Peterborough United, so he could field a similar side today.

Tom Cairney will likely remain unavailable through injury, but forward Rodrigo Muniz could come back into contention after missing the last two games.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Rodak (GK)

Williams

Adarabioyo

Ream

Robinson

Reed

Seri

Wilson

Carvalho

Kebano

Mitrovic

Fulham have a wealth of attacking options available to them, with the likes of Harry Wilson and Ivan Cavaleiro on the bench in midweek. Wilson could return to the starting XI though to face his former loan side Cardiff City. The attacking midfielder enjoyed a successful spell with the Bluebirds last season, managing seven goals and 12 assists, but he could come back to haunt them this weekend.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.