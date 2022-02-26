Oxford United host Cambridge United in League One this afternoon.

The 4th placed U’s entertain the mid-tabled Amber Army at Kassam Stadium.

Last time out, Oxford United narrowly defeated 24th placed Crewe Alexandra with the only goal of the game coming from substitute Ciaran Brown in the 64th-minute of the tie.

As for Cambridge United, they got a sensational win against high-flying Plymouth Argyle, the score-line ending 2-0 with Sam Smith and Jack Lankester on the scoresheet.

Karl Robinson’s side have won two on the bounce, with Mark Bonner’s side on the same form.

With both sides chasing different goals, this could provide a feisty contest.

Here we look at the latest Oxford United team news ahead of today’s clash…

Oxford United team news

As per the club’s official website, United could see the return of James Henry and Marcus Browne.

Henry took part in a friendly while Browne has trained well all week.

Elliott Moore remains a doubt after being forced off with an injury in midweek, where Ciaran Brown replaced the centre-half – the eventual goal scorer.

Predicted XI

Stevens (GK)

McNally

Brown

Long

Sykes

Brannagan

Kane

Williams

Whyte

Baldock

Taylor

Brown is expected to take Moore’s place as he did on Tuesday, which could be the only change for Robinson’s side.

A win for Oxford United wouldn’t put them above 3rd-placed MK Dons, but they can close the gap to just one point, putting them well in the automatic promotion race.

The game at the Kassam Stadium kicks off at 3:00pm this afternoon.