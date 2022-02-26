Morecambe host Ipswich Town in League One this afternoon.

The Shrimps host the Tractor Boys at the Mazuma Stadium today, with both sides having opposite goals as we approached the final months of the season.

Last time out, Morecambe were on the end of an expected 2-0 loss to table-topping Rotherham United, but the struggling side did put in a spirited performance as they threatened the Millers’ goal all game – with goalkeeper heroics keeping them out.

As for Ipswich Town, they saw themselves see out a 0-0 draw to 15th-placed Cheltenham Town – many fans hugely disappointed with the performance from their side.

Derek Adams’ side find themselves at the bottom end of the table in 21st, two points from safety.

Kieran McKenna’s side sit 9th place in the League One table, four points adrift of the play-off spots.

Here we look at the latest Ipswich Town team news ahead of the clash today…

Ipswich Town team news

The Town will be without midfielder Lee Evans as he manages a knee injury.

McKenna confirmed that the 27-year-old has no current time frame for the injury, but it is a matter of weeks rather than months before he returns.

Also, he said that everyone came out of Tuesday’s tie against Cheltenham Town with no injury problems.

Predicted XI

Walton (GK)

Donacien

Woolfenden

Edmundson

Burns

Morsy

Carroll

Thompson

Celina

Chaplin

Bonne

Macauley Bonne will be looking for a start after replacing Kayden Jackson from the bench on Tuesday evening.

The game at the Mazuma Stadium kicks off at 3:00pm this afternoon.