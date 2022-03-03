Almost exactly five years ago, Blackburn Rovers appointed Tony Mowbray. His predecessor Owen Coyle lasted just under a year and even with his sacking, the former Premier League winners were relegated to the third tier.

However, some of the players Coyle first brought to Ewood Park were instrumental in the fight back to the second division, and stability in the next few years?

Here are Coyle’s first five Blackburn Rovers signings and what they’re up to now…

1. Anthony Stokes

The Irish forward, then 27, arrived to Lancashire from the banks of the River Clyde after he was released by Celtic on a free transfer.

Despite his 76 goals and five Scottish premierships at Celtic. His goal-scoring and assisting prowess did not translate into the English game, with Stokes only achieving three goals in 12 in the senior team but performing well in the Premier League 2 side, netting five in six games and registering an assist.

After leaving Rovers 13 months after his arrival, Stokes globe-trotted for a few years before returning to Scotland with Livingston, who released the now 33-year-old in September 2020, leaving him without a club since.

2. Stephen Hendrie

In 2017, West Ham sent 21-year-old left back Stephen Hendrie on a loan to Blackburn Rovers, hoping it would ready him for a bigger place in the Hammers hierarchy.

Hendrie only played nine times in the blue and white, with only seven of these appearances as part of the senior team whilst also filling in the U23 side’s ranks. He registered no goals or assists and only played around 500 minutes for Rovers before being sent back to London Stadium.

Now 27, Hendrie is plying his trade in native Glasgow with Partick Thistle. Since arriving at Firhill last September, Hendrie has only appeared eight times.

3. Danny Graham

Owen Coyle’s biggest success story at Rovers, Danny Graham is a modern day cult hero at Ewood Park. Instrumental in Blackburn’s return to the Championship, Graham chipped in 57 goals across 191 games during his three season tenure in Rovers.

Graham arrived on loan the previous season from Sunderland, signing permanently in 2016 and ending his career, again with the Black Cats, in 2021.

4. Liam Feeney

Having previously worked under Owen Coyle at Bolton and a previous loanee to Ewood, Liam Feeney struggled to find a place in the team.

Over his two spells at Rovers, the winger played 49 times, scoring only once. He was released by Rovers in 2018 and now plays for Scunthorpe.

5. Jack Byrne

Irish central-midfielder Jack Byrne was brought in on a season-long loan from the Manchester City academy. During his time at Rovers, Byrne only played seven times and made little impact, with no goals or assists.

Now 25, Byrne is back in Ireland, in his second spell for Shamrock Rovers with a respectable 18 goals and 35 assists in 67 games.