Luton Town yesterday announced the signing of Robert Snodgrass, and the 34-year-old has discussed his move, iterating that “it was all down to Nathan Jones”.

The Hatters now sit 8th in the Championship table after a massive away win at Stoke City in midweek.

Goals and assists have come from all around the park, and now they have added extra quality to their squad. Snodgrass joins Luton Town on a short-term deal until the end of the current season following his release from West Brom.

The midfielder can play in multiple positions if needed, having played left-wing, right-wing, attacking midfielder, central midfielder throughout his prolonged career.

In 544 appearances, Snodgrass has netted 105 goals and provided 95 assists for clubs such as Norwich City, Leeds United, Aston Villa and Hull City, to name some.

The new signing has added experience to Jones’ side, which is filled with young and hungry players as they chase promotion.

Speaking after the move, Snodgrass said:

“The defining factor was the manager – it was all down to Nathan Jones.

“He went above and beyond to try and get me in through the door, which is always nice and especially at this stage of my career.

“It’s well-documented that I’ve not played in the last two months, so for him to show how much he wanted me in and be part of what he is building here, that was the crucial factor for me.

“He sat me down and he clearly knows his stuff on you, and in the end he’s bringing you towards a group of lads who are doing really well, through hard work and determination, and that’s exactly what I’ve done throughout my career.

“I’m delighted to be here and I just can’t wait to get in amongst it, be with the lads and hopefully continue on this great run of form, because the momentum is with the boys right now.

“If I can come in as an experienced head and try to add quality, and help the lads, that’s what I want to do.”

Thoughts on his comments?

The fact that Jones played a big part in the transfer comes as no surprise.

As seen recently, the passion and belief the young manager holds is inspiring – something any player would want to play under.

It didn’t work out for him at Stoke City, but he looks a new man at Luton Town, whilst getting the best out of his players week-in-week-out.

Snodgrass would help provide some technical quality to the team, helping the likes of Elijah Adebayo up top to hopefully guide his side to the play-offs.