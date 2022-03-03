Mark Cooper sent just under five years as the Forest Green Rovers manager, between May 2016 and April 2021.

Forest Green appointed Cooper as boss following the departure of Adrian Pennock. Cooper joined the club after Scott Bartlett had three weeks in charge of club as a caretaker manager.

Cooper, who is now charge of Barrow, managed Forest Green for 249 days over a 1791 day tenure.

But who were Cooper’s first five signings at the club? Here, we will take a dive into looking at who these signings were and where they are now…

1. Matt Tubbs

English striker Tubbs was Cooper’s first signing at Forest Green Rovers, he bought him to The New Lawn after the striker had been at Portsmouth. He played just 12 times for the Rovers and in that time he scored one goals.

Tubbs left the club permanently in December 2016 to join Sutton on a free transfer. The experienced striker is now 37 and is currently playing for Bashley FC after joining the side in February of this year.

2. Mohamed Chemlal

The French/Moroccan attacking midfielder Chemlal was Cooper’s second signing at Forest Green Rovers. Chemlal arrived at The New Lawn in July 2016 after leaving Le Havre’s B side on a free transfer. Chemlal played just six times for Cooper’s side and scored one goal in his time at the club.

Chemlal left The Rovers’ in July 2017 to join Bulgarian side Vereya Stara Zagora. The 27-year-old is now at Moroccan club Union Touarga.

3. Rhys Murphy

Way back in July 2016 Murphy joined Forest Green Rovers from Oldham Athletic. The centre-forward was Cooper’s third signing at Forest Green Rovers. Murphy appeared 17 times for the Rovers and had scored seven goals at his time with the club.

Murphy left Forest Green Rovers to join Gillingham in which he made just one appearance for the Kent-based club. Murphy is currently at Essex club Southend United where he has played 22 games and scored eight goals in that time.

4. Blake Davies

The Welsh forward was Coopers fourth signing for Forest Green. Davies was signed in August 2016 from Bristol Rovers’ U18 side. Davies did not play any games for Forest Green Rovers in his short time at the club. He left to join Aberystwyth in July 2017 after a loan spell with the Welsh club. The 23-year-old is now currently without a club.



5. Christian Doidge

Doidge was Cooper’s fifth signing at the club. The Welsh striker joined Forest Green Rovers in July 2016. The 29-year-old played 122 games for The Rovers and scored an incredible 66 goals in the time that he had with the club. Doidge has scored the most goals for Forest Green in League Two.

Doidge left Forest Green Rovers in July 2019 to join Scottish side Hibernian which is where the Welsh striker still currently is having scored 33 in 107 appearances.