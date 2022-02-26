Luton Town host Derby County in the Championship today as they look to maintain their push for a place in the play-offs.

The Hatters welcome the Rams to Kenilworth Road this afternoon, with both sides at different ends of the table.

Last time out, Luton Town made it back-to-back wins as they got a crucial result as they edged a 2-1 win away at Stoke City, moving them up to 8th position and two points adrift of the play-offs.

As for Derby County, they were defeated 2-1 at home against Millwall following a massive win against Peterborough United in the game before, where they now find themselves eight points away from safety despite the 21 points deducted.

Both teams are fighting for their respective goals, setting up what will hopefully be a cracker at Kenilworth Road.

Here we look at the latest Luton Town team news ahead of today’s tie…

Luton Town team news

As per Luton Today, Hatters boss Nathan Jones expects to have Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Henry Lansbury available for the clash.

The midfield pairing sat out Luton Town’s victory at the Bet365 Stadium.

Yesterday afternoon, the club announced the free signing of English League veteran Robert Snodgrass, who isn’t expected to come straight into the side.

Predicted XI

Steer (GK)

Burke

Lockyer

Naismith

Bree

Mpanzu

Campbell

Bell

Onyedinma

Cornick

Adebayo

Mpanzu could come straight back into the side after returning from a knock, whilst Fred Onyedinma will look for a start behind the favoured striking duo of Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick.

The game at Kenilworth Road kicks off at 15:00 this Saturday afternoon.