Plymouth Argyle host Rotherham United in League One tomorrow afternoon with both sides looking to win promotion to the Championship.

Two promotion-chasing sides go head-to-head at Home Park, with 5th placed Plymouth Argyle entertaining table-toppers Rotherham United.

Last time out, the Pilgrims were on the end of a 2-0 loss to mid-table Cambridge United in midweek, but beforehand, won four games on the bounce.

As for the Millers, they are unbeaten in eight league games, including seven wins and conceding on just one occasion, as they sit six points clear of 2nd placed Wigan Athletic and nine points clear of MK Dons in 3rd.

With Steven Schumacher’s side looking dangerous at home, and Paul Warne’s side having one of the best away records in the league, it has everything pointing to a great tie.

Here we look at the latest Plymouth Argyle team news ahead of the tie.

Plymouth Argyle team news

In the official club website’s match preview, an update on their injured players was shared.

Defensive duo Brendan Galloway and Dan Scarr remain sidelined with long-term injury problems, while winger Georgie Cooper, who has made just one appearance this season, also is out.

Captain Joe Edwards could be set for a return.

Fulham loanee Steven Sessegnon could make his first appearance at Home Park.

Predicted XI

Cooper (GK)

Sessegnon

Wilson

Bolton

Gillesphey

Grant

Camara

Randell

Mayor

Hardie

Jephcott

Sessegnon could make his first start as an Argyle player after joining on loan in January, while Ryan Hardie may start after coming off the bench in midweek.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.