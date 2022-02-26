Sheffield United travel down to The Den to face Millwall in a clash between two of the Championship’s in-form sides.

The Blades’ form under Paul Heckingbottom has seen them surge to 6th place, and they will be determined to maintain their promotion push with a win on Saturday afternoon.

However, Millwall will be determined to stop a charging Sheffield United as they bid to maintain their faint hopes of a play-off push of their own. Gary Rowett’s side have won three consecutive Championship games, moving them to within seven points of the top-six with 14 games remaining.

Now, ahead of the game, some of The72’s writers have moved to issue their predictions…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“This is a really tough one to call. Sheffield United have been unassailable form in recent weeks and will be determined to pick up another crucial three points this weekend, but Gary Rowett’s Millwall have shown serious resilience at home over the past few games.

“The tie between the two sides may well end up being a scrappy one before a piece of individual brilliance makes the difference, and I back Sheffield United to take all three points back to Bramall Lane – just.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-2 Sheffield United

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Two in-form sides in the Championship should make for a really entertaining game at The Den today.

“Millwall don’t have too many standout players but they play really well as a unit, and maintain a good level of quality in each position.

“Sheffield United meanwhile have the likes of Billy Sharp bang in form, with Sander Berge starting to come back to his best during this strong run of results.

“Given the fact that both sides are performing well at the minute, I can see this game becoming very cagey and having very few goals, but I reckon United will edge this one.”

Score prediction: Millwall 0-1 Sheffield United

“Life under Paul Heckingbottom seems to have gotten this Sheffield United side back to their best, and a vastly different one to the side that lost 2-1 at home to Millwall in October.

“Millwall’s home form seems to be holding up well in their annual late play-off push, and a fourth win in a row would certainly raise some eyebrows from the teams around them. It wouldn’t surprise me to see another solid performance in front of their home faithful.”

Prediction: Millwall 1-0 Sheffield United